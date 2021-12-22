PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Sparks Row Again; Says 'many Jinnahs In The Country'

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has once again sparked a row with more controversial remarks. Speaking at a party rally in Jammu, Mufti attacked the Union Territory administration and claimed that it "faces a threat" from the PDP.

"They say that the PDP has threats due to COVID-19, but they have a threat from the PDP. I was not allowed to address rally in Jammu city due to COVID-19. But I'm thankful to the Eidgah Committee for allowing their space for our rally. Authorities don't fear COVID, they fear PDP," asserted Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba Mufti rakes up Jinnah's name

Further attacking the administration and the Centre, she remarked that the government claims Muhammad Ali Jinnah divided India and Pakistan. However, Mufti has claimed that "today there are many more Jinnahs who are dividing people". She added that Jammu and Kashmir is being used as a "testing laboratory". Attacking the Centre, the PDP chief said that instead of talks with parties of the erstwhile state, the army was called in

"They say Jinnah divided India and Pakistan. But today, there are many more Jinnahs who are dividing people," said Mufti

Mufti compares India with Zia-ul-Haq

In a controversial remark, Mehbooba Mufti compared India with former Pakistan president and general Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. She recollected the recent mob lynching in Pakistan and remarked that Imran Khan "came out against it" while people in India "are felicitated" for similar crimes. Additionally, she has said that India is way ahead when it comes to global hunger index as compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Our country is way ahead when it comes to global hunger index as compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh. India's GDP is lower than Bangladesh. How will the youth get jobs and the lands are being given away to the industrialists?," Mufti asked.

In another explosive statement, Mehbooba Mufti during her speech spoke about the farmers' protest. She also claimed that people of Kargil and Ladakh stood and got their rights. She also called upon the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to stand against the Centre.

"I want to tell you, the way people of Kargil and Ladakh stood and got their rights. If youth of JK gets against them, they have to return us everything," said Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti's remarks come after her rally flouted COVID-19 norms even as concerns surrounding the Omicron variant loom in the country. While making explosive statements and attacking the Centre, she went on to thank the Eidgah Committee for providing space for her party's rally.