PDP Demands Release Of Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Says 'PM Modi Has Given Assurance'

After the release of National Conference chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the release of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. According to the PDP Member of Parliament Nazeer Ahmed Laway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of the two leaders' release.

Farooq Abdullah's release

On March 13, the Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the detention order of Farooq Abdullah. He then came to his terrace at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, and spoke to media, stating that he is free now. The former Chief Minister of J&K thanked the people of the state and the country for standing by his side and wished that the people of his state will be free soon but refused to comment on political affairs till all the J&K leaders including his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is released.

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of Jammu Kashmir, posted a letter on Twitter on Friday, stating the government order. The order said that the government has decided to revoke the PSA imposed on senior Abdullah with immediate effect.

Govt issues orders revoking detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/tcBzkwY7dI — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 13, 2020

PSA against Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah

On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Along with them, Shah Faesel, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Sarah Madni have been detained under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu-Kashmir administration since August 5.

Meanwhile, ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari along with 40 other leaders has launched Kashmir's new political front 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party', accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre.

