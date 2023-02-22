Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a series of attacks on the BJP during a public rally in poll-bound Nagaland's Chumoukedima. The senior Congress leader stated the saffron party and its allies had looted the state. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge stated that people will teach the BJP lesson in 2024 as on one side they talk of Democracy and the Constitution but on the other side, all acts of the party are undemocratic. He claimed that a Congress-led alliance will form the government adding that talks are going on with other parties.

"For the last 20 years, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a government that works for the people," Kharge said.

He added, "People will teach you a lesson (PM Modi) in 2024, alliance government will come in Centre, Congress will lead. We are talking with other parties otherwise democracy and the constitution will go. We are sharing our views on how to win 2024".

The Congress president further attacked the saffron party alleging that they put pressure on the MLAs and formed the government in 6-7 states.

"Our Karnataka had a full majority, but they [BJP] purchased 17-18 MLAs and asked them to resign and formed the government. You take Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, everywhere they pressurize," the Congress leader said.

Nagaland Assembly Elections

In Nagaland, the polls for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. The BJP has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray.

The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19). The number of electors in the State stands at 13,17,632, out of which 661489 are male electors, and 656143 are female.