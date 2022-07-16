Periyar University Row: Annamalai Blames DMK's 'hollow Ideology' For Caste-based Question

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai trained guns at the ruling DMK on Friday over the controversial caste-based question asked to first-year MA students at Periyar University. Condemning the contents of the question paper, Annamalai said it reflects the "hollow philosophy" of the MK Stalin-led government.

"The questions clearly represent the current government. They are running a propaganda missionary by bringing up lower castes in exams. It reflects the hollow philosophy with which the DMK is running the government. It is strictly condemnable," said Annamalai.

On Thursday, students of first-year MA History at Periyar University were handed out a question paper on the subject, ‘Freedom Movement in Tamil Nadu from 1880 CE to 1947 CE’ with a multiple choice question, “Which one of the lower castes belongs to Tamil Nadu.” The four options given were Maharas, Nadars, Ezhavas, and Harijans.

Periyar University apologises for casteist question paper

After the controversial question triggered widespread criticism against Periyar University - named after a rational leader - the authorities attempted to distance themselves from the issue by claiming that they were unaware of the contents of the question paper.

Responding to the backlash, Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan said, "Question papers are not prepared by us. Other University and college lecturers prepare the paper. Usually, in order to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the papers before the exam. We will investigate this and consider a re-examination."

While apologising to the students, public, educationists, and college management on behalf of the university, the College Registrar assured that efforts would be taken to ensure that such questions do not appear in the future. He also assured of an investigation into the incident.

Annamalai claimed that the action was taken only after the BJP raised an objection. He demanded action against every person responsible for the fiasco. He further said, "It is not about the action but the thought behind it. It is about the hollow ideology that the DMK is trying to propagate."

Leaders of various political parties including AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, and PMK leader S Ramadoss slammed Periyar University over the caste-related questions in the examination.