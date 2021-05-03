West Bengal
Nine Dead In Post-poll Violence In Bengal; Guv Summons DGP, Confers With Mamata Banerjee

In light of the rising violence in Bengal post elections, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar called on the DGP and CM Mamata to restore the state's law & order situation

Written By
Gloria Methri
ANI

ANI image


The results of the West Bengal assembly elections have thrown up a landslide victory for the Trinamool Congress over the BJP even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the high-stake Nandigram seat to her protegee-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. However, despite the elections coming to an end, political violence continued in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused TMC workers of torching its offices and attacking party workers while the results were being declared on Sunday. At least nine people have reportedly died and many others have suffered injuries as a result of the violence.

In light of the rising incidents of violence and arson in the state post elections, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday summoned the DGP of Bengal police and the Kolkata CP to take all steps to restore law and order.

“Such political violence and lawlessness cannot be overlooked as this taints essence of democratic fabric. Sad also to gather that nine persons have lost their lives and many injured in post-poll political violence,” the Governor said in a tweet.

Dhankar also spoke to CM Mamata Banerjee and expressed concern about the reports of violence in the state. In a tweet, the Governor informed that Banerjee has assured that steps will be taken by the Home Department to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Massive violence breaks out in Bengal

Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal on Sunday evening even as trends and results poured in from the assembly election. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the TMC Supremo in Nandigram, was also attacked.

TMC leaders, however, denied connection with any violence and urged people to maintain peace and follow COVID-19 protocols. At Natabari, BJP candidate Mihir Goswami’s car was also damaged. He won the election against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh from the same constituency.

Moreover, the saffron party office at Arambagh was set ablaze after the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes. At Siuri, a BJP office was ransacked and the local party leader’s tractor was set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire.

The Trinamool won the West Bengal assembly elections on Sunday as counting for the 8-phase election was held. Mamata Banerjee, however, lost her own election against Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. She will, nonetheless, meet the Governor on Monday and stake claim to forming a government.

