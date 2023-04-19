Pilot Should Have Raised His Demand In Rajasthan Assembly: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot should have raised his demand for action in corruption cases in the Rajasthan Assembly, instead of holding a day-long fast. The AICC in-charge for Rajasthan also said he was "looking minutely" at those working for the Congress party and those creating problems for it.

"There is no bigger platform than the assembly because the opposition was sitting; the Congress MLAs and the chief minister were sitting. He should have raised his points in the assembly about what our government has done till date. The chief minister had to answer,” Randhawa told reporters at the Birla auditorium here before a one-day workshop for party leaders.

Last week, Pilot held a day-long fast in Jaipur, alleging inaction by the Gehlot government on complaints of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje dispensation. The Congress central leadership had asked him to reconsider his stand and even termed his move "anti-party activity" at a time when the party is gearing up for year-end assembly polls.

Pilot, who has been engaged in a leadership tussle with Gehlot, renewed his demand on Monday, saying, "It's been a week now but no action has been taken". On Wednesday, Randhawa said Pilot could have spoken about corruption during the debate on the Governor's address during the Budget Session of the assembly and the chief minister would have to answer him.

"I am looking minutely at each and everything. I am seeing those who are working for Congress and those who are creating problems for Congress, I am also seeing those who are working for the party without any position,” he added.

Pilot has said that the Congress raised the issue of corruption when the party was in opposition during the BJP rule — from 2013 to 2018 — and promised in the 2018 assembly polls that action would be taken in the matter if the party forms the government in Rajasthan. However, no action was taken in over four years of the Congress government, he added.