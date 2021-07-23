Pinarayi Vijayan Backs Saseendran In Harassment Case; Settles Dispute Between NCP Leaders

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended Forest Minister and NCP leader, A K Saseendran by intervening in settling a sexual harassment complaint, saying that he inquired on issues between two NCP leaders in Kollam. After a notice of adjournment motion was moved by Congress MLA PC Vishnunath, Chief Minister explained to the House, "The complainant is the daughter of an NCP leader. It is learned that the accused is another NCP worker. The minister himself has made it clear to the public that the dispute between them was being inquired by the minister, as an NCP leader."

As far as the delay in registering a case on the alleged sexual harassment complaint is concerned, the state police chief will be thoroughly investigating the matter, the Chief Minister said. He further said that the woman had lodged a complaint at the Kundara police station on June 28. He made the following statement, "The case has been registered as Crime 1176/21 at Kundara Police Station under sections 354, 509, and 34 of IPC on 20.07.2021. The police chief is investigating a complaint that there was a delay in registering a case in this regard. The government will ensure that the nature of the complaint is properly investigated and appropriate action is taken by the police.”

Opposition demand resignation of Forest Minister

Congress MLA PC Vishnunath, who moved the notice of adjournment motion, asked for the resignation of the Forest Minister and said that the minister has violated the oath of office by intervening in settling sexual harassment complaints. VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, alleged that the Chief Minister was supporting Saseendran by raising weak arguments and the police were responsible for not filing an FIR for a woman's complaint for 22 days. He said, "This is a gross violation of prescribed norms when it is a Cognizable offence. Clearly, the minister intervened after knowing it is a complaint from a woman which is evident in the phone conversation that was aired by channels.” When the Speaker denied the house a chance to discuss this topic, the UDF-led opposition walked out from the assembly after listening to the Chief Minister’s reply.

(With ANI inputs)