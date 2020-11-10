Plurals-face Pushpam Priya Claims 'BJP Rigged' Bihar Elections As She Trails On Both Seats

As CM candidate Pushpam Priya Choudhary trails from both her seats - Bankipur and Bisfi - she has claimed that Bihar assembly election has been rigged by BJP and EVMs have been hacked. She claimed that boothwise data shows that votes of Plurals have been stolen.

Earlier, Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj cast aspersions on the reliability of the EVMs. He contended that Donald Trump could not have lost in the US election if the EVMs were used. Incidentally, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a recent election rally had termed the EVM as "Modi Voting Machine". He stressed that the Mahagathbandhan would emerge victorious irrespective of the reliability of EVMs. Moreover, senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh too had spoken out against the EVMs a day earlier alleging that they can be "hacked".

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: Here Are 7 Key Seats In Phase 2; Tejashwi & Tej Pratap In Poll Fray

BJP RIGGED THE ELECTION. PLURALS VOTES TRANSFERRED TO NDA ON ALL BOOTHS. — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) November 10, 2020

EVM HACKED IN BIHAR! — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) November 10, 2020

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: Here Are The Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Phase 1

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary - Plurals' CM candidate

London-return Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Vinod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Since then, she has been touring various parts of the state and launched her party called Plurals. She has claimed that her aim is to 'Open Bihar' to development and end '30 years of lockdown.' Despite her extensive tours, however, she has failed to get the limelight even as campaign season heats up for the Bihar elections.

Plurals contested on all 243 seats and Pushpam Priya herself contested from two seats - Bankipur and Bisfi assembly constituencies. She faces Congress' actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha and BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Navin from Bankipur. As per trends on ECI website, she is trailing from both the seats.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary in her manifesto shared a master plan for the development of the state in the next 10 years. As per the manifesto, the state will be divided into 8 development zones - Patliputra, Ang, Magadh, Champaran, Mithila, Kaushiki, Kaimur, and Vaishali and all the 38 districts will be connected with an eight-land expressway and an eight-lane goods transport corridor. The Plurals party chief has also promised to abrogate Nitish's liquor ban.

READ | Bihar Elections: Key issues for electorate as first phase of voting begins