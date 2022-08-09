'PM Ended Politics Of Nepotism': HM Shah At Launch Of Book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’

At the launch event of book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in Odisha on August 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said politics of the country was afflicted by three factors and "a gap started to arise between many sections of society" due to "appeasement".

While addressing the audience at the book launch event in Bhubaneswar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The politics of the country was afflicted by three factors. Because of nepotism, no matter how much capacity someone had, he never got a chance. Due to appeasement, a gap started to arise between many sections of society.” Amit Shah further said, “Due to corruption, the economy of the society and the campaigns for social welfare were becoming hollow. In these 20 years, Modi Ji has done the work of ending nepotism from within democracy.”

Further, Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that the Prime Minister has brought politics of performance in India, where politics of nepotism was a dominant practice for years.

Shah said the book Modi@20 depicts how PM Modi strengthened the democracy of this country for 20 years.

Amit Shah added, “As soon as Modi took over as the Prime Minister of the country, he worked to find solutions to the country's problems and successfully established the country's pride in the whole world, that saga is Modi@ 20.”

PM will develop Odisha in cooperation with BJD: Amit Shah

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the Centre seeks to develop Odisha in cooperation with the state government. This came shortly after BJP and BJD supporters started a war of slogans during a non-political programme on Monday.

Besides Shah and Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who is from the state attended the 75th anniversary of ‘Prajatantra’, a leading Odia daily, at an indoor stadium where an equal number of seats were allocated to supporters and leaders of the two parties.

'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'

The book elaborates on PM Modi’s model of governance which has touched the lives of a cross-section of the people of the society. In the last 20 years, PM Modi has led the nation through a profound transition that is detailed and illustrated in the book, which is an anthology of essays written by distinguished authors.

The book contains chapters written by renowned authors and intellectuals such as Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, and Amish Tripathi, among others, and is published by Rupa Publications India.