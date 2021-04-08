Last Updated:

PM Modi & CMs To Hold Key Meeting As Covid Spikes Dangerously; WB CM Mamata To Skip

In the meeting, PM Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and union territories as the country is witnessing a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PTI

Credit: PIB India


The heat of the political fight in the West Bengal assembly election has continued to affect cooperative federalism as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the meeting with CMs called by PM Narendra Modi over the COVID situation on April 8. As per sources, West Bengal will be represented by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay at the meeting with PM Modi. 

READ | People suffered due to Bhaipo service tax: PM Modi continues onslaught on Mamata Banerjee

In the meeting, PM Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and union territories as the country is witnessing a sharp increase in daily Covid-19 cases. They will be discussing the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination strategy via video conferencing. Mamata Banerjee's decision to skip the Covid-19 meet with PM Modi comes in the backdrop of ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal in which her ruling Trinamool Congress party (TMC) is engaged in a fierce battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

READ | BJP to go to EC against Mamata Banerjee's call to 'gherao' CRPF forces amid Bengal polls

Talking about the West Bengal assembly elections, voting for 294-member assembly elections is underway. It is taking place in eight phases and three phases have already taken place. It will conclude on April 29 and the counting will take place on May 2.

READ | From 'Badla nahi Badlav' to looting votes, Mamata Banerjee betrayed Bengal: Rajib Banerjee

Meanwhile, India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh mark again, Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday showed.

READ | EC issues notice to Mamata Banerjee over 'don't divide minority votes' appeal to Muslims

The daily spike in coronavirus cases has been raising tensions across India. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12 states in India, where cases of COVID-19 are increasing and people are being killed due to the infection. These states are Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. In terms of the total caseload, Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. 

Recently, a night curfew was imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Prayagraj due to the spike in Covid cases in the country's most populous state. Uttar Pradesh logged in 6,002 new cases, pushing its total caseload to over 6.45 lakh.

(Image Credits: PTI)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND