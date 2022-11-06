PM Modi Attends Mass Marriage Of Over 550 Girls At 'Papa Ni Pari' Lagnotsav In Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 6, attended a mass wedding ceremony called - 'Pappa Ni Pari' Lagnotsav 2022, where 550 girls, who do not have a father, got married to their respective grooms, at Gujarat's Bhavnagar. These girls come from various communities and states and are orphans.

Before attending the event, PM Modi tweeted, "Today I will address a public meeting in Kaprada, Gujarat. After that I will go to Bhavnagar to attend the “Pappa ni Pari” group wedding. Such programs reflect the basic nature of our society to engage in social responsibility."

આજે ગુજરાતના કપરાડામાં એક જાહેરસભાને સંબોધન કરીશ. ત્યારબાદ “પપ્પાની પરી” સમૂહ લગ્ન કાર્યક્રમમાં હાજરી આપવા માટે ભાવનગર જઈશ. આવા કાર્યક્રમો સામાજીક દાયિત્વમાં સહભાગી થવાનો આપણા સમાજનો મૂળભૂત સ્વભાવ દર્શાવે છે. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of the poll schedule. He came up with a new slogan in Gujarati - "Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe" (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.

"Whoever had tried to defame and insult Gujarat in the past have been wiped out of Gujarat by the people. In this election too, such people will meet the same fate,” the Prime Minister said while launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign from tribal-dominated Nana Pondha village in Kaprada taluka in Valsad district.

Without taking any names, PM Modi said the people of Gujarat have identified a "gang" working against Gujarat which always tries to defame the state. He added that though such people have been trying hard for the last two decades, the people of Gujarat never believed them.

Gujarat Elections 2022

Elections will be held in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress bagged 77. This time, the poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) entry into the fray.