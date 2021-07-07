Last Updated:

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: Official List Of Council Of Ministers Accessed

The Union Cabinet expansion, which is set to take place on July 7 as per sources, will be the first cabinet reshuffle after the Narendra Modi government returned to power for the second time in 2019.

Cabinet expansion

Image- Twitter

22:47 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: L Murugan named MoS for Ministry of Fisheries, I&B

 L Murugan has been named the MoS for Ministry of Fisheries and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

22:43 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Harbhajan Singh congratulates Anurag Thakur

 

22:41 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: UP CM congratulates MoS A Narayansamy

 

22:40 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: New Railways & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanks PM Modi

 

22:36 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Kiren Rijiju named Law Minister

Kiren Rijiju has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Law and Justice

22:33 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: G Kishan Reddy given Ministry of Culture, Tourism and De3velopment of North East regions

Sources informed that G Kishan Reddy has been given the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry for the Development of North East regions

22:31 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Mahendra Nath Pandey gets Ministry of Heavy Industries

Sources informed that Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey has been given the charge of Ministry of Heavy Industries

22:29 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: RCP Singh given charge of Ministry of Steel

Sources informed that JDU national president RCP Singh has been given charge of the Ministry of Steel

22:25 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: FULL LIST OF COUNCIL OF MINISTERS HERE

 

22:22 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Dr Virendra Kumar given charge of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Sources informed that Dr Virendra Kumar has been given the charge of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

22:19 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Sarbanand Sonowal gets Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, AYUSH Ministry

Sources informed that Sarbanand Sonowal has been given the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Ministry portfolios

22:16 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Kiren Rijiju given charge of Ministry of Culture

Sources informed that Kiren Rijiju has been given the charge of Ministry of Culture 

22:12 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Bhupender Yadav given charge of Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Environment

Sources informed that Bhupender Yadav has been given charge of the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment

22:08 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Pashupati Paras gets Ministry of Food Processing

Sources informed that Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Paras has been given the Ministry of Food Processing

22:06 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Anurag Thakur gets Ministry of Information & Broadcasting portfolio

 Sources informed that Anurag Thakur has been given the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting portfolio. He has also been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs

22:04 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Meenakshi Lekhi named MoS for MEA and Ministry of Culture

Sources informed that Meenakshi Lekhi has been named as MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Culture 

22:01 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Parshottam Rupala given Ministry of Diaries and Fisheries

Sources informed that Parshottam Rupala has been given the Ministry of Diaries and Fisheries portfolio

21:57 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Scindia given Ministry of Civil Aviation portfolio

Sources informed that Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the Ministry of Civil Aviation portfolio

21:55 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Hardeep Singh Puri given charge clubbed Ministry of Urban Development & Petroleum

Sources informed that Hardeep Singh Puri given charge clubbed Ministry of Urban Development & Petroleum

21:52 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Dharmendra Pradhan to head clubbed Ministry of Education & Skill Development Ministry

Sources informed that Dharmendra Pradhan has been given the charge of the clubbed Ministry of Education and Skill Development and has been relieved from the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum. 

21:48 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Ashwini Vaishnaw to head Ministry of Railways and IT

Sources informed that Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will head the Ministry of Railways and IT & Communication

21:47 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Piyush Goyal retains Ministry of Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Textiles

Sources informed that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has retained the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and has been handed the additional charge of the Ministry of Textiles  

21:41 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Smriti Irani given charge of Ministry of Women and Child Development

Sources informed that Smriti Irani has been given the charge of the Ministry for Women and Child Development. Sources added that Smriti Irani has been relieved from the charge of the Ministry of Textiles as PM Modi wants the focus to be on the holistic integrated Ministry of Women and Child Development. Tackling malnutrition, checking MMR and Infant Mortality Rate is PM Modi's focus, sources added.

21:39 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to head combined Ministry for Health and Chemicals And Fertilizers

Sources informed that Mansukh Mandiviya is given the charge of the Health Ministry and the Chemicals and fertilizers Ministry which is now clubbed into one. 

21:36 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: PM Modi gets Ministry of Science & Technology, Amit Shah gets Ministry of Co-operation

In a massive development following the Cabinet reshuffle, sources informed Republic TV that PM Modi will monitor the Ministry of Science and Technology while Home Minister Amit Shah will look after the Ministry of Cooperation. 

20:49 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: PM Modi's new team to swing into action

After 35 Ministers took oath earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revamped Cabinet is all set to meet for the first time on Thursday at 5 PM. A meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled for later at 7 PM.

20:40 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: PM Modi congratulates newly sworn-in Ministers

 

20:35 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Rajeev Chandrashekhar speaks after induction into Council of Ministers

 

20:34 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Anupriya Patel speaks after her induction

 

20:17 IST, July 7th 2021
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Minister Narayan Rane speaks after being inducted into Cabinet

 

