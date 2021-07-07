PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: Official List Of Council Of Ministers Accessed

Quick links:
L Murugan has been named the MoS for Ministry of Fisheries and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
Young, dynamic, passionate for sports with lots of experience in sports administration. Prime Minster @narendramodi ji couldn’t have picked a better sports minister for India. Many many congrats @ianuragthakur— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2021
कर्नाटक के चित्रदुर्ग संसदीय क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित सांसद श्री ए. नारायणस्वामी जी को केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री बनने पर हार्दिक बधाई।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 7, 2021
आपके उज्ज्वल कार्यकाल के लिए शुभकामनाएं।
I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation as Union Minister. #Govt4Growth— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 7, 2021
Kiren Rijiju has been given the portfolio of the Ministry of Law and Justice
Sources informed that G Kishan Reddy has been given the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry for the Development of North East regions
Sources informed that Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey has been given the charge of Ministry of Heavy Industries
Sources informed that JDU national president RCP Singh has been given charge of the Ministry of Steel
Sources informed that Dr Virendra Kumar has been given the charge of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Sources informed that Sarbanand Sonowal has been given the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Ministry portfolios
Sources informed that Bhupender Yadav has been given charge of the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment
Sources informed that Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Paras has been given the Ministry of Food Processing
Sources informed that Anurag Thakur has been given the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting portfolio. He has also been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs
Sources informed that Meenakshi Lekhi has been named as MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Culture
Sources informed that Parshottam Rupala has been given the Ministry of Diaries and Fisheries portfolio
Sources informed that Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the Ministry of Civil Aviation portfolio
Sources informed that Hardeep Singh Puri given charge clubbed Ministry of Urban Development & Petroleum
Sources informed that Dharmendra Pradhan has been given the charge of the clubbed Ministry of Education and Skill Development and has been relieved from the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum.
Sources informed that Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will head the Ministry of Railways and IT & Communication
Sources informed that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has retained the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and has been handed the additional charge of the Ministry of Textiles
Sources informed that Smriti Irani has been given the charge of the Ministry for Women and Child Development. Sources added that Smriti Irani has been relieved from the charge of the Ministry of Textiles as PM Modi wants the focus to be on the holistic integrated Ministry of Women and Child Development. Tackling malnutrition, checking MMR and Infant Mortality Rate is PM Modi's focus, sources added.
Sources informed that Mansukh Mandiviya is given the charge of the Health Ministry and the Chemicals and fertilizers Ministry which is now clubbed into one.
In a massive development following the Cabinet reshuffle, sources informed Republic TV that PM Modi will monitor the Ministry of Science and Technology while Home Minister Amit Shah will look after the Ministry of Cooperation.
After 35 Ministers took oath earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revamped Cabinet is all set to meet for the first time on Thursday at 5 PM. A meeting of the Council of Ministers is scheduled for later at 7 PM.
I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/AVz9vL77bO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021