PM Modi Extends Greetings To People Of Andhra Pradesh On State's Formation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning wished the people of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to extend his greetings to the people of AP on the auspicious day. Along with AP, PM Modi also wished the people of Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on their respective formation days.

Extending his greeting on the occasion, PM Modi said that the people of Andhra Pradesh are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful,” PM Modi tweeted. The PM also made the same tweet in Telugu for the people of AP.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields.



May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

PM wishes 5 states on formation day

PM Modi also wished the people of Karnataka on the state’s formation day. On November 1, 1956, the central government merged all the Kannada language-speaking regions of south and western India to form Karnataka. Initially named Mysore, the state was later renamed 'Karnataka' in 1973. Making his wishes to the people of the state, PM Modi tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scales newer heights of success in the times to come."

Meanwhile, PM Modi also took the opportunity to wish the people of Kerala on Kerala Piravi Day, which is the state’s founding day. PM Modi said, “widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours." "Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala," he added.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Wishing the people of Chhattisgarh on the state’s foundation day, PM Modi said that the state has a unique identity for folklore, folk dance and art culture, and he wished they set new benchmarks of progress. Meanwhile, PM Modi said that Madhya Pradesh, which is rich in natural resources and art-culture must continue on the progressive path. Lastly, the PM wished the people of Haryana to keep developing while preserving the tradition and culture of the state.

Image: Twitter