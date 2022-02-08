PM Modi Hails Sharad Pawar's Positive Politics, Asks Congress Leaders To Learn From Him

Asking political leaders to learn from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Rajya Sabha speech said that in power or not in power, leaders should not get disappointed. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude towards Pawar and said that when the entire opposition boycotted the all-party meeting, he along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders attended the meet.

The Prime Minister also praised Sharad Pawar's positive politics and asked the grand-old party to imbibe some positivity from him:

#LIVE | PM Modi praises Sharad Pawar's positive politics in Rajya Sabha, hits out at Congress. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/8WuwloA8bZ — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

PM Modi hails NCP's Sharad Pawar

Speaking further on the Maharashtra leader in the Parliament, the PM asserted, "I would like to express my gratitude to Sharad Rao (Sharad Pawar). He said it's not a decision of UPA and he will speak to as many people as he can. He, along with TMC and other parties, attended the meeting...The crisis was on the entire humankind, still, you boycotted the meet".

On January 24, when Sharad Pawar had tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister had enquired about the veteran's health and he had even tweeted regarding PM's call. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes," tweeted Sharad Pawar.

PM Modi's Motion of Thanks speech

While speaking in the Parliament, the Prime Minister spoke on several subjects including COVID-19 and the nation's achievements amid the pandemic. Overall he lambasted the Congress while leaders from the opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the House.

The Prime Minister also said that he is not trying to change history but helping Congress to remember what it actually was. He also launched a scathing attack on Congress.

"During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand," said PM Modi.

Image: ANI