PM Modi, HM, Sonia Gandhi & Other Leaders Meet Speaker As Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and several Opposition MPs including those from the TMC, Shiromani Akali Dal, YSRCP, and BJD met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

The meeting took place shortly after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die owing to the continuous 'interruptions' from opposition MPs. The Monsoon Session, which was supposed to continue till August 13 ended two days early, with a record of only 22% productivity.

With this, Speaker Om Birla also announced that 'sincere efforts were made to ensure meaningful discussions on matters of public importance in the House. However, "hopes and aspirations of the people remained unfulfilled," he added.

The session commenced on July 19 and 17 Sittings were held during this time and 20 significant bills were passed in this time, added Om Birla. The Lok Sabha ran for only 74 hrs, 46 minutes in the session

Om Birla thanked the Prime Minister and MPs who helped in the functioning of the parliament. 'I appeal that in the future our proceedings go on positively, this is what the nation also expects from us," he added.

The Lok Sabha speaker addressed the constant disruptions by the opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. The speaker stated that while disagreements were common in parliament, they ought to be raised in a manner that does not hamper the traditions of the Parliament.

RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu breaks down

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes in the Rajya Sabha forced Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to break down while addressing the house on Wednesday. Anguished by the behaviour of several opposition members, Naidu condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings. He asserted that the seat of the Chairman is a sacred one and that he was disturbed to see some members on the table.

