Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sat down for his first interview of 2022 with ANI's Editor Smita Prakash where he issued an official response on his security breach in Punjab. Around a month ago, the Prime Minister's security was seriously compromised when he went to address a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur ahead of the state elections.

Talking about the incident, PM Modi said that he would refrain from making any statement as it could impact the Supreme Court-mandated investigation. He hoped that the apex court's committee would bring the truth before the nation.

"I have maintained silence on the issue. The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right," said PM Modi.

"Whatever it is, the Supreme Court's Committee will bring the truth before the nation. We should wait till then," he added.

On January 5, the Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after being blocked on a flyover for 20 minutes, a few kilometres from the Pakistan border. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

Over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court reached the site of the incident at Ferozepur for the very first time to investigate the case on February 6. The Committee was formed to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries.

