PM Modi Lauds Yogi Adityanath After BJP Wins Uttar Pradesh Block Pramukh Elections

PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to express his joy in BJP winning the UP block pramukh election. Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the state govt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the UP block pramukh elections. PM Modi lauded the UP CM for his efforts in the state. The PM also lauded his party workers for the victory.

BJP leaders laud the state government for the victory

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi said that the people of UP have benefitted from the BJP government’s policies. “@BJP4UP has also raised its flag in the election of block chiefs in Uttar Pradesh. @myogiadityanath The benefits that the public has got from the government's policies and public interest schemes have been reflected in the party's massive victory. All party workers deserve congratulations for this victory,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Co-Operation, Amit Shah also took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. The BJP minister handed the victory to PM Modi. “Uttar Pradesh Block Chief Elections @BJP4UP Prime Minister got this grand victory @narendramodi under the guidance of Ji. It is the result of the public's faith in the welfare policies of the Yogi government. Congratulations to Ji and all the hardworking workers of the party,” he tweeted.

The counting of votes for UP Block Panchayat Chief concluded at 3 PM on Saturday. Votes were polled for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs in the state. As per reports, BJP managed to bag all seats of 8 blocks in Lucknow and Kannauj. The party also registered victory of six out of eight seats in Moradabad and three seats out of six in Bhadohi. The BJP also managed to stay victorious in 15 seats out of 19 in Sitapur, where three seats were won by SP.

The party also claimed victory in 14 seats out of 19 blocks in Hardoi. BJP won unopposed in 14 seats in Agra and managed to defeat SP in Barauli Aheer, BJP defeated SP. The counting happened amidst strict security arrangements set by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The stringent security was set up following a series of violent clashes in the state, which broke out during the nomination filings.

