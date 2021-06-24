PM Modi-led Kashmir Meet All About Strengthening Democracy In J&K By Delimitation, Polls

After over 3.5 hours of discussion within the four walls of 7 LKM in Delhi, one after the other leaders started making their way out, informing of the conclusion of the first-ever meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the debated Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Scoops suggest that all the leaders put forth their frank opinion about a gamut of issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, which was patiently heard and acknowledged by PM Modi in the meeting.

'Strengthening the democratic process the main focus of the meeting': Sources

PM Modi, after the meeting, took to his official Twitter handle to point out that the priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed the need for delimitation to happen at a quick pace, so that polls can happen and the valley gets an elected Government. He added that an elected government would give strength to its development trajectory.

As per sources, the development achieved in the valley so far was discussed in the meeting. PM Modi during the meeting expressed satisfaction with the acceleration of development so far. He, as per sources, said that when people experience corruption-free governance, it builds trust among them and they also start extending their co-operation to the administration and this is visible in Jammu and Kashmir. He further requested the party leaders to work in harmony, in the interest of the people of the state, keeping aside all political differences.

He, in the meeting, also said that he aims at removing 'Dilli ki Duri' along with 'Dil ki Duri'

Sources also suggested that PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC chief Farooq Abdullah raised the topic of Article 370 but the PM Modi-led government did not comment.

'We are committed to ensuring all-round development of J&K': Amit Shah

After the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was also present in the discussions took to his official Twitter handle to ensure his and the Centre's commitment to ensure all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir. Talking about the meeting he wrote, "The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament."

We are committed to ensure all round development of J&K.



Attendee politicians share their views post PM's J&K meet

After the meeting, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that he was not happy with the government because of the August 5 decision and that his faith was 'broken'. He put faith in the Supreme Court in relation to abrogation of Article 370. Backing his son, Farooq Abdullah said," Building trust in Jammu and Kashmir was necessary." PDP's Mehbooba Mufti said 'talks were in positive spirit'. Talking about his inputs in the meeting, she added, "I said 'People of J&K are in a bad state, they're angry. The unconstitutional, illegal & immoral way Art 370 was removed isn't acceptable to people. We'll struggle for Article 370, it's our right'.

Meanwhile, Congress, which was represented by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, put forth five demands, which were:

Restoration of statehood

Conduct Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir

Re-implement domicile laws

Assist return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley

Release political prisoners detained in the aftermath of Abrogation of Article 370

President of Apni Party Altaf Bukhari asserted that PM Modi listened to the pain and issues of Jammu and Kashmir for three and a half hours. Also, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Sajjad Gani Lone, talking about the meeting to the media, said that it was a 'positive' meeting, where leaders spoke their minds out.

PM Modi invites J&K mainstream leaders to 7LKM

Marking a first since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi invited top Kashmiri political parties - NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting held on June 24 at 3 PM, was chaired by PM Modi and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary, amongst others. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-prez Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh were also invited.

