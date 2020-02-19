PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit To ‘Hunar Haat’ At Rajpath; Relishes ‘litti-chokha’ Lunch

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise when he decided to make a quick pit stop at ''Hunar Haat'' at Rajpath after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi. Upon reaching there, PM Modi interacted with the artisans and craftsmen and even relished ''litti-chokha'' and ''kulhad'' tea at a culinary stall set up there.

'Hunar Haat' is an initiative by the Centre to save the slowly dying traditional arts of the country by providing artisans a platform to express their traditional crafts.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Sources in the government said officials of the ministry were surprised when they came to know about the prime minister's visit. There was a massive surge in the crowd when people came to know that the prime minister was visiting the event.

PM Modi, who was there for 50 minutes, ate ''litti-chokha'', a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and stuffed with ''sattu'', and paid Rs 120 for the dish. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. He later had tea served in ''kulhad'' with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for the two cups.

Glimpses of our culture and diversity in one map…have a look at this. #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/dFWyO0KC3K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Artisans participating in the event said the traditional arts were dying, but the ''Hunar Haat'' program has helped revive them. Master artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts, including more than 50 per cent women, from across the country are participating at the Haat. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had earlier revealed that about three lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment opportunities through 'Hunar Haat' in the last about three years.

Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/foJzBdRldE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

A ''bawarchikhana'' section has also been set up with traditional delicacies of several states available for people to savor. Similar ''haats'' are being organized across India as part of an effort to empower master artisans. The ''Hunar Haat'' in Delhi is based on the theme of ''Kaushal Ko Kaam'' and will be held till February 23.

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat... pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

