PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit To ‘Hunar Haat’ At Rajpath; Relishes ‘litti-chokha’ Lunch

Politics

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise when he decided to make a quick pit stop at ''Hunar Haat'' at Rajpath

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise when he decided to make a quick pit stop at ''Hunar Haat'' at Rajpath after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi. Upon reaching there, PM Modi interacted with the artisans and craftsmen and even relished ''litti-chokha'' and ''kulhad'' tea at a culinary stall set up there. 

'Hunar Haat' is an initiative by the Centre to save the slowly dying traditional arts of the country by providing artisans a platform to express their traditional crafts. 

Read: 'Hunar Haat' opens in Delhi; Naqvi hails initiative for infusing new energy in traditional crafts

Sources in the government said officials of the ministry were surprised when they came to know about the prime minister's visit. There was a massive surge in the crowd when people came to know that the prime minister was visiting the event. 

PM Modi, who was there for 50 minutes, ate ''litti-chokha'', a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and stuffed with ''sattu'', and paid Rs 120 for the dish. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. He later had tea served in ''kulhad'' with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for the two cups.

Artisans participating in the event said the traditional arts were dying, but the ''Hunar Haat'' program has helped revive them. Master artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts, including more than 50 per cent women, from across the country are participating at the Haat. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had earlier revealed that about three lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment opportunities through 'Hunar Haat' in the last about three years.

Read: Yogi, Naqvi inaugurate Lucknow 'Hunar Haat'

A ''bawarchikhana'' section has also been set up with traditional delicacies of several states available for people to savor. Similar ''haats'' are being organized across India as part of an effort to empower master artisans. The ''Hunar Haat'' in Delhi is based on the theme of ''Kaushal Ko Kaam'' and will be held till February 23.

(With PTI inputs)

Read: Next Hunar Haat to be held in Delhi from Thursday: Naqvi

Published:

