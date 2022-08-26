PM Modi Most Popular World Leader With An Approval Rating Of 75%: Survey

After topping the global ratings in November 2021 and in January 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again gained the numero uno position in terms of the popularity of world leaders, with an approval rating of 75%, according to a Morning Consult survey. Significantly the list that featured 22 global leaders ranked US President Joe Biden at the fifth spot with a 41% rating.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi stood second and third with 63% and 54% ratings, respectively.

PM Modi tops popular world leaders list for third time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list in November 2021, when his approval rating for the highest among leaders in 13 countries. Modi’s rating was 70% followed by Lopez Obrador (66%) and Mario Draghi (58%). US president Joe Biden was at a distant 6th position (44%). Significantly, the data from Morning Consult showed that the Indian Prime Minister was the most popular leader globally for most of the period between January 2020 and November 2021.

Again in January 2022, PM Modi was number one in approval ratings among 11 global leaders. He had a rating of 71%, with Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador (66%) gaining the second position. US President Biden had garnered a rating of only 43%.

According to previous data, PM Modi's ratings were the lowest in June 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, at 63%; however, he was still the most popular among world leaders.

According to Morning Consult, the Indian Prime Minister had an approval rating of over 84% in May 2020. Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence company conducts about 20,000 daily interviews about leadership approval. It is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

(Image: PTI)