PM Modi Shames DMK Over Derogatory Remarks Against Women; Stalin's Party Fires Another

In addition to other derogatory remarks of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders against the BJP and other opposition parties, Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday (March 30, 2021) commented on Prime Minister Modi's personal and political relationships. During a rally in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, he said, "AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji called PM his father. You can assume what relationship his mother must have with him then. When I point this out they yell at me but he called PM his father himself", as though he had made some form of mature point.

He went on to make a reference to DMK leader A Raja's derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his mother, after which EPS got emotional cried in a public rally for the upcoming elections. In another instance, in a video mimicking CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, along with the AIADMK campaign song, DMK stated "we'll get rid of fools and their bosses." The video also shows a similar still of when CM Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, bowed down to PM Modi.

In response to the derogatory remarks of the DMK leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu said, "Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu." PM Modi added, "I want to tell the Congress and DMK- the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything. They will never tolerate insult to the women of the state."

Taking swipe at DMK leader Dindigul Leoni for his comment on women's 'body and shape', Prime Minister said, "To insult women is part of Congress-DMK culture. A few days, one of the MLA candidates of DMK, Mr Dindigul Leoni made horrible remarks against women. DMK has done nothing to stop him. The young crown prince of DMK, who has sidelined many senior leaders, too made horrible remarks. DMK did nothing to stop him. Never forget March 25, 1989. In Tamil Nadu Assembly, how did DMK leaders treat Amma Jayalalithaa Ji? DMK & Congress will not guarantee women empowerment."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani's car met with an accident near the Surianallur toll gate in Dharapuram. The accident happened when P Dhanapal and State Minister SP Velumani were on their way to Dharapuram to attend PM Modi's election rally. "Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has been injured after the car met with an accident." CM EPS' convoy tail car also met with an accident.

