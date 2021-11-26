Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked dynastic politics on Friday, saying that if a party is run by one family for many generations, it isn't good for a functioning democracy. "Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy," said PM Modi at an event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament. He then went on to criticise the country's dynastic politics.

"The spirit of the Constitution has also been hurt, every section of the Constitution has also been hurt, when political parties lose their democratic character in themselves. How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy?" said PM Modi.

PM Modi slams dynastic politics; says 'it is not good for healthy democracy'

"On the basis of merit, more than one person can go in politics from one family and this will not make the party family-oriented. But one family is in politics generation after generation," the Prime Minister added. He also stated that the country is approaching a crisis for family-run political groups. In addition, the Prime Minister paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who struggled for India's independence.

"Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India's independence struggle," he said.

Constitution Day history and celebration

Every year on November 26, India celebrates Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day or Samvidhan Diwas, to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Indian Constitution, which went into effect on January 26, 1950. Republic Day is honoured on this day. The Indian Constituent Assembly established 13 committees, including a Drafting Committee, to draught the Indian Constitution. Dr. BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, led the Constituent Assembly's drafting committee after researching the constitutions of approximately 60 countries.

Members of the party served in India's first Parliament after the country gained independence from the British government in 1947. It has 395 articles, 22 parts, and 12 schedules, making it the world's longest written constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi designated November 26 as India's Constitution Day in 2015 as part of a year-long commemoration of Dr BR Ambedkar's 125th birthday celebrations. The government's action was interpreted as an attempt to claim Ambedkar's legacy, with the goal of promoting Constitutional ideals among citizens and Dr BR Ambedkar, the document's architect.

