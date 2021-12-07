PM Modi Tells BJP MPs To Be 'regular' In Parliament Or 'change Will Come'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to attend the ongoing Parliament session regularly saying that he did not want to reprimand them continuously like 'children.' Addressing his party MPs during BJP's parliamentary meeting, PM Modi asked the representatives to be regular in their respective Houses saying "change" might happen otherwise, ANI reported.

"PM Modi stated that MPs have been told several times about attending the Parliament regularly. He added that it doesn't look nice to talk to the MPs as if they are children. He pointed out that if they do not become regular in the House, there may be changes in due course," ANI quoted a source as saying.

"Even when children are repeatedly told something, they do not like it. Bring change in yourself, otherwise, change will anyways come," PM Modi reportedly said.

The BJP's parliamentary meeting was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. It was the saffron party's first parliamentary meeting in the current session. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Current productivity numbers in Parliament

The Lok Sabha has been registering record-high productivity on several days of the Winter Session of Parliament. Its productivity stood at 204% on Thursday (December 2) as the House sat for extra hours till midnight to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, a historic milestone in Parliament. After the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had lauded the MPs and shared that this was the highest ever recorded productivity in a single day of legislative business in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha has squandered 52.30% of its allocated sitting time owing to "disruptions and forced adjournments" caused by frequent demonstrations from opposition parties. According to ANI, the situation appeared to be returning to normal on the last two days of the week that ended on December 3. The productivity in the Upper House has remained above 95%. Notably, the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session suspended 12 members on grounds of indiscipline. This had led to a massive uproar and walkout by the Opposition.

