PM Modi LIVE Addresses: PM Garib Kalyan Yojana Extended Till Nov; Will Cover 80cr Indians

PM Modi stated that keeping in mind the financial difficulties owing to the COVID crisis and the upcoming festival the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja.

"Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers," says PM Modi.

"PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crore," said PM Modi.

"Today, if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor & the needy, the credit goes to two sections. First, the hardworking farmers of our country and second, the honest taxpayers. I thank you from my heart," added PM Modi.