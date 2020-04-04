The Debate
PM Modi To Hold All-party Meet Via Video-conference On April 8

Politics

PM Modi will hold an all-party meeting over the novel Coronavirus outbreak on April 8 via video conferencing, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi informed

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting over the novel Coronavirus outbreak on April 8 via video conferencing, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi informed on Saturday. This comes amid Opposition charges against the Modi government of not engaging political parties even though the PM has interacted with notable members of civil society like sportspersons and senior journalists.

READ | COVID-19 Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat Touches 1023, 30% Of Nationwide Total: Health Min

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has soared by 601 to reach 2,902. Twelve people have died due to the sickness since Friday, taking the death toll to 68, the Health Ministry informed. 183 people have either recovered or discharged.

The nation entered the eleventh day of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown on Saturday.

(PTI photo)

