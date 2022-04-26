PM Modi To Hold Virtual Meet With CMs On COVID Related Situation In The Nation On April 27

Amid surging Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, April 27, to review the COVID-19 situation.The meeting will be held at 12 pm via video-conferencing. On Monday, India reported more than 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital also witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48 percent on Sunday and now rose to 6.42 percent. It is important to note that despite the worrisome situation in the national capital, the overall number of COVID cases across the country is declining.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had urged people to stay alert to the threat from Coronavirus and continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and frequently washing hands ahead of several upcoming festivals in the year.

In his last Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi had said, "All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony. In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them."

COVID-19 Cases

With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the data updated at 8 am stated.

"The total cases, discharge and deaths provided by Assam in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of Covid positive patients dead due to other reasons to reflect the current figures. The state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours," the Union Health ministry said.