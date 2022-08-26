PM Modi To Inaugurate Sabarmati Riverfront FOB 'Atal Bridge' In Gujarat On August 27

During his two-day visit to Gujarat which will commence on August 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Atal Bridge', which is the Sabarmati riverfront foot over bridge that connects the east and west sides of the riverfront in Ahmedabad, on August 27. PM Modi will be on a visit to the state on August 27 and 28.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 470-acre Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj and will attend Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, and will subsequently lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects.

The Prime Minister's office said that the Smriti Van has been built on over 470 acres of land to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people in the 2001 earthquake having its epicentre in Bhuj. The memorial carries the names of all those who died during the earthquake. Nearly 13,000 people had died across the state in the earthquake.

As far as the Khadi Utsav is concerned, it is being organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle. It will be held at the Sabarmati riverfront and will witness 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha.

PM Modi to begin 2-day Gujarat tour on Aug 27

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new office building of the ‘Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board’ and a foot over bridge at Sabarmati riverfront.

On August 28, PM Modi will also address a programme marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India. At the Suzuki programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki Group in India — the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility in Gujarat's Hansalpur and its upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda in Haryana, the Prime Minister's office informed.

