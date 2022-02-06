PM Modi To Reply To Debate On Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha On February 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday (February 7) evening. He is likely to reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Till now, 26 members of Parliament have spoken in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address for nearly seven hours and 41 minutes. According to the Secretariat, a total of 12 hours has been allotted for the debate.

PM Modi is likely to reply to allegations of Rahul Gandhi and members of other opposition parties. After the Prime Minister's reply, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be discussed for 11 hours and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of 'destroying India's institutions'

During the debate, Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of 'destroying India's institutions'. He also accused the PM Modi-led government of destroying employment opportunities in the country, increasing the gap between rich and poor, eliminating small and medium scale industries and bringing China and Pakistan together.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," Gandhi had said adding that 3 crore jobs were lost in the last year and that 23 crore people were pushed back into poverty under the Modi regime.

Accusing the Indian institutions of destroying India, the Congress leader had said, "The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states. When you apply Pegasus on Indian politicians. When the Prime Minister personally goes to Israel and authorises the use of Pegasus in India. He is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, people of Assam, people of Kerala and Bengal".

Furthermore targeting the Centre's foreign policy, he said that the Modi government has made China and Pakistan join hands. "What you have done is, you have brought them together," he said, adding, "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now."