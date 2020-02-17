PM Modi Wishes Kejriwal On His Oathtaking; Gets Quick Response From Delhi Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a post on Twitter on Sunday. The PM wished the CM a "fruitful tenure". PM Modi was invited by Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony held at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on Sunday, but he was in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi inaugurating various projects.

I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2020

Read: Kejriwal Unlikely To Make Major Changes In Portfolios Of Newly Appointed Cabinet Ministers

CM Kejriwal responds in kind

Response from CM Arvind Kejriwal was quick. He replied by expressing his gratitude for the warm greetings and wished that PM Modi could have attended the oath-taking ceremony. He once again reiterated his desire to work with the Modi government to make the national capital the "pride of all Indians".

Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians https://t.co/hHFvH8cLCJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

Read: Surreal, Proud Moment For 'Delhi Ke Nirmata' Who Shared Stage With Kejriwal

'I want to take blessings from Prime Minister Ji'

After taking oath as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal had sought blessings of PM Modi to develop the national capital. "I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for this event. He could not come as he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from Prime Minister Ji and central government to develop Delhi and take it forward," said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

He urged the central government to work together for the betterment of Delhi. "It is time to develop Delhi. In the last five years, our goal was to develop Delhi. We will continue to work in the same direction," he said.

Read: Kejriwal's Ministers Go By Their Choice, Take Oath In Different Ways

AAP assumes power

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and six of his ministers, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam, also took the oath of office after AAP's landslide victory in the Delhi polls. AAP won the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats in a close replication of the party's win in 2015 when they had secured 67 seats.

Read: Third Delhi Win Catapults Kejriwal's Image To 'Nayak' And 'Singham' In Popular Perception