PM Modi's 2018 Prediction On Oppn Bringing No-confidence Motion In 2023 Comes True

Stepping up their offensive against the government on the contentious Manipur issue, the newly formed opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (July 26). PM Narendra Modi, however, had in 2018 predicted that the opposition will bring a no-confidence motion in 2023 again.

To topple the NDA government, serving its first term after being elected to power in 2014, the opposition parties led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) moved a no-confidence motion in 2018. Though it doesn't have much impact on the ruling government, it had great significance given the 2019 general polls. The motion secured 126 votes in favour, and 325 against. It was brought by the TDP over the alleged non-allocation of adequate funds to Andhra Pradesh.

After comfortably surviving the motion, PM Modi had predicted that the opposition parties will again bring a similar motion to topple the NDA government in 2023, a year before the 2024 general polls. While addressing the parliament, he said, "I want to wish good luck to you (the opposition) for the preparation to bring the no-confidence motion against us again in 2023. It's not arrogance to say this, but the spirit of determination towards India."

VIDEO: PM Sh @narendramodi had made a prediction 5 years back about the opposition bringing a No confidence motion! pic.twitter.com/dz8McicQ40 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 26, 2023

Oppn moves no-confidence motion

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday (July 26) moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent NDA government in the Lok Sabha Secretary General’s office amid a raging Manipur issue. A no-confidence motion allows the opposition to challenge the government's majority in Lok Sabha. If the motion is passed with majority votes, the government shall resign.

While remarking on the no-confidence motion against, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, said, "INDIA alliance is together, INDIA alliance has proposed this idea and yesterday it was decided. Today, the Congress party's leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person - not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur...We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon."

CPI Parliamentarian Binoy Viswam said, "This No Confidence Motion is a political move with a political purpose - a political move which will bring results...The No Confidence Motion will compel him (Prime Minister) to come to the Parliament. We need a discussion on the issues of the country, especially on Manipur, inside the Parliament. Forget the numbers, they know the numbers and we know the numbers..."

Why it holds no water

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoy an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha with the support of MPs on 301 seats out of 543. The BJP alliance partner under NDA, has 332 seats. Whereas, the opposition alliance under I.N.D.I.A has just 141 seats in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, 64 MPs are from opposition parties that are not allied with the newly-formed anti-BJP alliance of 26 political parties.