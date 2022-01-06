PM Modi's First Response On His Security Breach; Thanks President Kovind For Concern

In his first response to the security breach of his cavalcade in Punjab, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, termed his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind a 'source of strength'. He said that he had thanked the President for his concern and good wishes. PM Modi met with President Ram Nath Kovind and gave him a first-hand briefing of the security breach and the latter expressed concern over it. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

PM Modi calls on President, thanks for concern

Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/g6Unl8WCJJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Punjab government constituted a high-level committee to probe the breach in PM Modi's security. As per the official spokesperson of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, this committee will comprise of Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. The panel shall carry out a thorough investigation into the lapses that occurred during the PM's visit to Ferozepur and submit its report within three days.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. MHA has sought a report, the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. However, he thanked farmers for blocking the roads, claiming it was a 'testament to their bravery'.