PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit Historic: BJP's Annamalai Ashamed Of CM Stalin's Petty Politics

At Republic's Debate at 10, BJP president of Tamil Nadu K Annamalai criticised CM MK Stalin's conduct before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sudeshna Singh
PM Modi

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin raked up several contentious issues while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, he was slammed by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. At Republic's Debate at 10, BJP party president of Tamil Nadu K Annamalai highlighted how today's visit of the Prime Minister was 'historic', in terms of 'feelings and emotions, and also the Rs 31,000 crore worth of Projects' announced for the upliftment of the state.  

'DMK's politics lack dignity'

"But what the CM has done, is he has used the stage for petty politics. The age-old politics that he does on language among other issues, he has done the same sitting on the stage," Annamalai said, adding, "It is very very bad as the Prime Minister has graced the state every time the Tamilians call him and only spoken well about the state." 

Annamalai highlighted how he felt that CM Stalin pulled off the stunt on the stage that he shared with the Prime Minister, seeing that change was coming. "The DMK's scale of politics lack dignity and grace, and that is what we have seen over the period of time and that they have attacked a lot of leaders...they have pelted stones on Indira Gandhi when she came to the state after the Emergency," The BJP President of the state said on the channel. 

'I am ashamed': Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai on Stalin's on-stage demands

Earlier, taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Annamalai had highlighted how he as 'an ordinary citizen of India & a proud Tamil' was absolutely ashamed of the 'appalling conduct' of CM Stalin. He had written," PM Narendra Modi had come as PM, not for a BJP programme. Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself."

In a series of tweets that followed, he had listed one after the other issues raked by Stalin which he found problematic, starting from his comment on GST to language. 

 

