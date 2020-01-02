The Debate
Senior NCP Leader DP Tripathi Passes Away; Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar Condole Demise

Politics

Politicans across party lines and government offices condoled demise of NCP leader D P Tripathi. Tripathi, 67, died in New Delhi on Thursday

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
NCP leaders on Thursday condoled the death of senior party colleague and former Rajya Sabha member D.P Tripathi. Tripathi, 67, died in New Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness. MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter and expressed grief on the demise of a 'guide and mentor'. 

Tributes pour in

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik also condoled Tripathi's demise, saying the former Rajya Sabha member had made valuable contribution for the expansion of the party's base. Tripathi, the general secretary of the NCP and a former students' union leader, was battling cancer. 

Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar recalled how he would discuss world affairs with the senior NCP leader since the time they were in college and called him 'open-minded' and 'pragmatic'. 

Senior party member Praful Patel said that Tripathi will be remembered forever and he was shocked to learn the news of his demise.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, NCP President Sharad Pawar also remembered the late politician.

 


 

 

 

