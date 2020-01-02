Senior NCP Leader DP Tripathi Passes Away; Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar Condole Demise

NCP leaders on Thursday condoled the death of senior party colleague and former Rajya Sabha member D.P Tripathi. Tripathi, 67, died in New Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness. MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter and expressed grief on the demise of a 'guide and mentor'.

Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri.D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of @NCPspeaks, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established. (1/2) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 2, 2020

Tributes pour in

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik also condoled Tripathi's demise, saying the former Rajya Sabha member had made valuable contribution for the expansion of the party's base. Tripathi, the general secretary of the NCP and a former students' union leader, was battling cancer.

Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar recalled how he would discuss world affairs with the senior NCP leader since the time they were in college and called him 'open-minded' and 'pragmatic'.

Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of DP Tripathi. Since 1973, when we joined JNU, have discussed and debated the world with him. Always open-minded and pragmatic. Will miss him very much. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 2, 2020

Senior party member Praful Patel said that Tripathi will be remembered forever and he was shocked to learn the news of his demise.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, NCP President Sharad Pawar also remembered the late politician.

Shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden demise of my colleague and General Secretary of @NCPspeaks Shri. D. P. Tripathi ji. He will never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0ZiOBa8YMO — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 2, 2020





D P Tripathi was a renowned political thinker, who worked throughout his life despite visual impairment. He was an intellectual. He was a dear friend of mine. Deeply saddened by his passing away. My heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti.#DPTripathi pic.twitter.com/7PJmbwdXLa — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 2, 2020