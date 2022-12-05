Poll Of Exit Polls Projects Narrow Win For BJP In Himachal; AAP The Biggest Loser?

The Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh took place in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Here's the poll of polls result.

Polls Of Polls: PMARQ, Matrize, News Communication and CVoter

The PMARQ, Matrize News Communication and C-Voter exit polls have projected that the BJP is likely to win an average of 37 seats in Himachal Pradesh. On the other hand, Congress is forecast to bag an average of 30 seats..

Political Parties PMARQ Matrize CVoter Average BJP 36 37 37 36.6 Congress 30 30 28 29.3 AAP 0 0 0 0 Others 2 1 3 2 Total 68 68 68 68

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur is predicted to win from the Seraj assembly constituency, as per the PMARQ Exit Poll. Senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh is also projected to emerge victorious from the Shimla (Rural) seat.

In the year 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party comfortably crossed the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member assembly in the Himachal Pradesh elections, whereas Congress could win only 21 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats and CPI(M) one.