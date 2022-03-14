Post CWC Meet, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge Repose Faith In Sonia Gandhi; "She Is Our Leader"

Speaking on the poll drubbing the grand old party met with after the recently concluded assembly elections in 5 states, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, March 14, asserted that the Gandhi family is not the only reason behind the defeat in the states.

Speaking on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held yesterday, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, noted that during the meet, all the party members told Sonia Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family that they are not the only ones to be blamed for the loss and added that every party member, including every state leader and MP, are equally responsible for the defeat in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

"We all told Sonia Gandhi that she alone is not responsible for the defeat in 5 states, every state leader and MP is responsible, not Gandhi's family," he said. "We reposed our faith in her, there's no question of offering resignation. We all are responsible for defeat in these five states, not just Gandhi family or Sonia Gandhi," he added.

Kharge repose his faith in Sonia Gandhi: "She is our leader"

Reposing his faith in the current Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no chance that CWC would seek her resignation as she is their leader. He further asserted that the meeting discussed the forthcoming elections to be held later this year as the party gears up to contest under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

"She is our leader and we all have faith in her there is no question of offering resignation only how to strengthen the party in coming elections, how should we work that should be our strategy that was discussed in detail. The entire situation was discussed and in her leadership, we want to go ahead we want to fight against BJP and its ideology. And we want to push our ideology and convince people and I hope that in the next coming elections we will be able to do much much better than earlier," Kharge said

Opening up on the reason behind the CWC meeting spanning out for hours, Kharge said, "When 50 members working committee members CWC members, general secretary in-charge of five states and observers if they will speak naturally the meeting will go for 4 to 5 hours."

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI