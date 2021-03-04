Prakash Javadekar & Rahul Gandhi Engage In proverb Duel Over Raids On Taapsee, Kashyap

After ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi used three popular Hindi idioms on Thursday to hit out at the government and accuse it of carrying out raids against those who are pro-farmers, the saffron party has responded. Union Prakash Minister Prakash Javadekar also used three Hindi idioms to remind Rahul Gandhi of Emergency, Congress' current position in the Parliament and 'Secularism.'

BJP vs Congress idiom war

Javadekar tweeted, the idiom 'Sau chuhe khake billi chali hajj ko' and explained its meaning in the current context saying "The Congress who imposed restrictions on media is imparting knowledge on Media Freedom." Then he used, 'Ungli par gine jaa sakna' and said "Current situation of Congress during elections." and finally, the Information and Broadcasting Minister used 'Rang Seeyar' and claimed that Congress is the most communal party and is faking secularism, along with teaching democracy.

3. रंगा सियार - सबसे सांप्रदायिक पार्टी सेकुलरिज्म का ढोंग करती; एक परिवार की पार्टी अब लोकतंत्र पढ़ा रही । — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 4, 2021

On Thursday, a day after income-tax raids at the homes and offices of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and others, Rahul Gandhi used the hashtag 'ModiRaidsProFarmers' with his tweet in Hindi to take a dig at the government. Putting out three popular Hindi idioms 'Ungliyon pe nachana', 'Bheegi billi banna' and 'Khisiyani billi khamba noche' -- the Wayanad MP stated what he believes they mean in the current context.

कुछ मुहावरे:



उँगलियों पर नचाना- केंद्र सरकार IT Dept-ED-CBI के साथ ये करती है।



भीगी बिल्ली बनना- केंद्र सरकार के सामने मित्र मीडिया।



खिसियानी बिल्ली खंबा नोचे- जैसे केंद्र सरकार किसान-समर्थकों पर रेड कराती है।#ModiRaidsProFarmers — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2021

In his three-pronged attack, he alleged that the central government makes the Income Tax department dance to its tunes, friendly media gets cowed down before the Centre and the central government raids those supporting farmers. The searches against Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. They were part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, officials said.

Pannu and Kashyap, both known to be outspoken in their views on a range of issues, were shooting in Pune and are understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that takes place during raids. The raids also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

(With PTI inputs)