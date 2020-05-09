Prashant Kishor Mocks Centre, State Govts Over Migrant Issue, Asks 'why Are They Helpless'

Taking a jibe at the Centre and the Bihar government, former JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday asked if the Indian Railways are giving 85 per cent subsidy on tickets of migrants and state governments are providing all facilities, then why are migrant workers so helpless. He also taunted Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi's announcement that the Grand-old party will pay for the tickets of the migrants.

Congress says they were first to raise migrants issue

Earlier in the day, a series of tweets on Saturday, Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that the Grand-Old party was the first one to raise the issue about the migrants. Taking to Twitter, he has said that Congress was the first to demand that cash and grain must be given to the poorest alleging that 'governments' did not pay heed. He has also said that the Central government took 38 days to facilitate the movement of migrant workers who wanted to return to their native states.

Aurangabad train mishap

In the early hours of May 8, an empty rake of goods wagon ran over 16 people who were sleeping on the tracks while walking a long distance, near Karmad, Aurangabad. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

