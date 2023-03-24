Priyanka Gandhi Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha; 'Son Of Martyr...'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and the elder sister of Rahul Gandhi, has reacted on the disqualification of her brother from Lok Sabha. Terming Rahul Gandhi as the “Son of a Martyr”, Priyanka attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a BJP leader called the Congress leader a “Traitor”.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Yes, your sycophants called the son of a martyr prime minister a traitor, Mir Jafar. One of your Chief Minister raised the question that who is the father of Rahul Gandhi? Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears a turban after his father's death, maintaining his family's tradition."

..@narendramodi जी आपके चमचों ने एक शहीद प्रधानमंत्री के बेटे को देशद्रोही, मीर जाफ़र कहा। आपके एक मुख्यमंत्री ने सवाल उठाया कि राहुल गांधी का पिता कौन है?



कश्मीरी पंडितों के रिवाज निभाते हुए एक बेटा पिता की मृत्यु के बाद पगड़ी पहनता है, अपने परिवार की परंपरा क़ायम रखता है…1/4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2023

Further claiming that the action on Rahul Gandhi was the result of him questioning the central government over the Adani row, Priyanka stated, “Insulting the whole family and the Kashmiri Pandit community, you asked why they don't keep the name Nehru in the full parliament. But no judge gave you a sentence of two years. Did not disqualify you from the Parliament. Rahul ji like a true patriot questioned Adani's loot.”

भरी संसद में आपने पूरे परिवार और कश्मीरी पंडित समाज का अपमान करते हुए पूछा कि वह नेहरू नाम क्यों नहीं रखते…. लेकिन आपको किसी जज ने दो साल की सज़ा नहीं दी। आपको संसद से डिस्क्वालिफाई नहीं किया….



राहुल जी ने एक सच्चे देशभक्त की तरह अडानी की लूट पर सवाल उठाया...2/4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2023

“Raised questions on Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi…. Has your friend Gautam Adani become bigger than the country's Parliament and the great people of India that you were shocked when his loot was questioned? You accuse my family of dynastic politics, but I would like to tell you that my family watered India's democracy with its blood,” she added in a series of tweets.

नीरव मोदी और मेहूल चौकसी पे सवाल उठाया…। क्या आपका मित्र गौतम अडानी देश की संसद और भारत की महान जनता से बड़ा हो गया है कि उसकी लूट पर सवाल उठा तो आप बौखला गए?



आप मेरे परिवार को परिवारवादी कहते हैं, जान लीजिए, इस परिवार ने भारत के लोकतंत्र को अपने खून से सींचा...3/4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2023

Priyanka met Rahul Gandhi

Soon after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with their mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met the Congress scion. According to sources, the meet came in order to discuss further course of action that will be followed by the grand old party in view of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.

Notably, the decision of Rahul’s disqualification came as a major setback for the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for the year 2024.

Congress vows to not remain silent

Refusing to accept Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress on Friday stated that the party leader is paying the price for fiercely speaking against the BJP-led central government. Terming his disqualification ‘political’, the grand-old party said that the action on Rahul Gandhi signifies the strangulation of democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying the price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice.”

Stating that the party will take the legal path to fight the Congress scion’s disqualification, Singhvi added, “We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future.”