Priyanka Vadra Backs Sidhu For Punjab Congress Chief Role Amid Kerfuffle With CM Amarinder

As an air of uncertainty looms over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s future ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is reportedly backing him as the new chief of the party's Punjab unit. As per sources, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra is fighting all odds and has backed Sidhu to assume the role of the state president post.

According to sources, Priyanka Gadhi Vadra is now supporting Sidhu’s name as the new Punjab Congress chief at the party meeting. The development assumes significance as Sidhu, who had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet in 2019, has been at loggerheads with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for some time.

Priyanka Vadra convinced Rahul to meet Sidhu

Earlier on July 1, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hinted at her support for Navjot Sidhu as she helped set up a meeting with Rahul Gandhi amid the internal tussle with CM Amarinder Singh. It is pertinent to point out that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has backed CM Amarinder Singh, with the duo having met last week while Rahul and Priyanka reportedly hold a soft spot for Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh & Navjot Singh Sidhu's rift

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay injustice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Captain Amarinder on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In another development, the ex-cricketer has dared the CM to take action amid speculation that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau is investigating some allegations against him and his aides.

