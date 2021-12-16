Aghast at Union MoS Ajay Mishra's assault on a journalist, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, demanded his resignation. Vadra, who has been demanding Mishra's ouster since his son was accused of mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur, questioned why Prime Minister Modi was still shielding him. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.

Priyanka Vadra demands Ajay Mishra resignation

Ajay Mishra Teni assaults journalist

On Wednesday, a video emerged of Mishra misbehaving with journalists in Uttar Pradesh. When a reporter asked for his response on the additional sections slapped against his son by the SIT, Ajay Mishra lashed out at the media personnel and hurled a series of abuses. He has been summoned to Delhi by BJP top brass.

"Do not ask stupid questions. Are you mad? You (expletive) media people have framed an innocent man. But you have no shame. You are disgusting people. Shut down your mic. You will not show anything else, on how the production of Oxygen has been increased in the area..." he was heard saying.

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy". The report also states that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence". The district court has ordered adding attempt to murder charges against Ashish Mishra Teni and other accused.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash. Union MoS Ajay Mishra has maintained his son's innocence, refuting the farmers' claims. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.