Pro-Khalistan Hardliner Amritpal Singh Allegedly Detained, Sudhir Suri's Kin Promised Job

After Republic Media Network accessed a video that showed the accused murderer of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, Sandeep Singh, taking the blessing of pro-Khalistan hardliner Amritpal Singh, it is now being learned that the latter is allegedly detained by the Punjab police and has been placed under house arrest at Singha village of Punjab's Moga.

Notably, the meeting between Amritpal and Sandeep allegedly occurred just days before Suri's murder. Earlier, the Shiv Sena leader's family accused Amritpal Singh. They alleged that the pro-Khalistan hardliner had given death threats to Suri.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar administration has assured to provide jobs to Sudhir Suri's family, after the tragic murder in open daylight that took place on Friday outside Gopal Mandir.

Meanwhile, a rail roko agitation is being carried out in Amritsar, seeking justice for the Shiv Sena leader. Protesters were seen sloganeering against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Similar protests have been witnessed in Jammu as well. Some Hindu groups also declared a bandh in Amritsar on Saturday.

Punjab CM responds after 22 hours

22 hours after the incident, the Punjab CM, during his roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, issued a statement saying that the accused has been rounded up. Bhagwant Mann said, "The accused has been rounded up. The investigation is in the preliminary stage. Police are carrying out an investigation. There will be justice."

On November 4, Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar outside Gopal Mandir, while protesting against the temple's administration. Republic Media Network Accessed a clear video of the full incident where the leader was openly murdered, despite several police officers being present. In the video right before the attack, the protesting Shiv Sena leaders, including Sudhir Suri, were seen having an argument with the local police as they were being stopped from sitting on a dharna outside Gopal temple. Shockingly, after he was shot, nearly 10 police officers, who were present at the spot, did not come forward to rescue the leader and continued to stand silently, as per the visuals. Following the incident, accused Sandeep Singh Sunny was detained by the police. The last time the state witnessed such an incident was on May 29, when famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight.