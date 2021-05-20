Protesting Farmers Hijack RSS Blood Donation Camp; SKM Plans For 7th Modi Govt Anniversary

In the latest development, farmers staged a protest at a blood donation camp organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) at Punjab's Nupur Bedi. The farmers, who were reportedly protesting against the Centre's farm laws, hijacked the blood donation camp and staged a protest against the three farm laws, raising slogans against the BJP-led central government. However, police arrived at the location to take control of the situation, as per reports.

Tikait's latest threat: 'Farming strike'

Opening a new front against the Centre amid the impasse over the agrarian laws, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of a farming strike. According to him, such a harsh step can be taken as the "insensitive" Union government is not concerned about farmers who have hit the streets. On this occasion, he remarked that the farm stir is about to complete 6 months.

Defending the gathering of farmers despite the COVID-19 surge, Tikait earlier said, "The farmers' protest is a parliamentary issue. We will not go back without our demands being met. Delhi is suffering because of COVID and we are helping them. If ending the protest will help to end COVID, we will end it. Give us this guarantee."

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced that it would observe May 26 as a 'black day' marking six months of the farmers' protests at Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws. The umbrella body, comprising over 40 farm unions, has been leading the protests against the three farm laws along with other farmer outfits including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and has consistently called for the three agrarian laws to be repealed. Addressing a virtual press conference on Saturday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Balbir Singh Rajewal urged the people to hoist black flags atop their houses, shops and vehicles as a sign of protest against the three farm laws as the farmers' protests completed six months. The farmer leader claimed that May 26 would be observed as a 'black day' and highlighted that it would also be 7 years since PM Modi took charge at the helm of affairs.

Farmers protests

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.