Protests Break Out In Ghaziabad After Yogi Discusses Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill

Shortly after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a presentation on a proposed population policy, many people staged protests in Ghaziabad on Friday and demanded a population control bill. Backing up the Uttar Pradesh government's proposed population bill, people staged protests in front of the Ghaziabad Collector's office. As per reports, all of these protests are being led by Jansankhya Samadhaan Foundation. The protestors are demanding provisions for strict actions against those, who have more than 2 children.

Congress reacts to Uttar Pradesh population control bill

Stating that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is unable to think of anything now as 4.5 years have gone by, Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that when there was a time to do something for the youth, farmers and women, CM Yogi was campaigning in other states. He said, "When the crime kept growing in Uttar Pradesh against farmers and women, the Chief Minister didn't have time for them."

Anshu Awasthi said, "CM Yogi is now trying to raise topics through which communal politics can be done. Congress had worked on population control 40 years ago. This is a national issue and BJP doesn't seem to be serious about it and now they are just trying to hide their failures."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadoria hit out at the BJP-led UP state government and said that the Yogi Adityanath-led government did nothing in the last 4.5 years. Bhadoria said, "Now that the elections have come near, the UP state government has come up with fake promises." They will not tell what they have done in the past 4.5 years, he added.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi spokesperson Deepak Mishra said that the population is a huge problem in the country. Highlighting that Uttar Pradesh ranks at 29th position in per capita income, Deepak Mishra lashed out at CM Yogi and asked that why has the UP state government remained on the population control bill in the election year. He said, "The BJP government has been talking about population control for the last 4 decades. This government has been using such policies for polarisation."

Coming in support of Yogi Adityanath, MoS Mohsin Raza said that the Uttar Pradesh government will soon bring the population policy on the 11th. Asserting that a population control bill is important so that the schemes can be implemented properly, Raza said that the Centre has done everything, be it law on Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370, or law on conversion. 'Meanwhile, the Opposition is still practising politics of appeasement," he added.

Besides MoS Mohsin Raza, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha also supported CM Yogi and said that there should be a balance between the population and the available resources. He said that there is an imbalance across the state because of 3 different reasons- the ratio of population is different in different regions, the population varies at the community level and the backward areas have a different ratio of population. Informing that a growing population will create a regional imbalance, the BJP MP said that the soon a population control bill is introduced, the better it is.

Yogi Adityanath discusses Uttar Pradesh population control bill

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took part in a presentation on a proposed population policy, amid a state law commission exercise on the same issue. The law commission is examining the possibility of enacting legislation to help control population growth, studying "incentives and disincentives".

A state government press release said Adityanath reviewed a presentation on the proposed “Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-30”. At the meeting, he said it is necessary to control the population growth rate for the state’s development and to ensure better facilities for everyone.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said special attention should be given in the proposed policy to make people aware of the issue. They should be told that a small family is the basis of prosperity, the statement quoted him as saying. With a reduced population density, people will have a better environment, he said, also calling for the need to “stabilise” the population.

The UP Law Commission chairperson Justice (retd) A N Mittal last month told PTI that the panel is examining the feasibility of legislation related to the population. He said the commission is studying “incentives and disincentives” as well aspects like “polygamy and polyandry”. CM Yogi hoped to submit the recommendations, which the government may reject or accept, within the next two months.

(Image: Twitter- @AnshuAwasthi, ANI, Facebook)