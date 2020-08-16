PSP Chief Shivpal Yadav Wants To Unite All 'Samajwadi' Leaders To Fight UP Assembly Polls

Indicating a call for a truce in the "Samajwadi" ranks in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal Yadav, President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya), suggested that all "Samajwadi" leaders should unite again to fight the 2022 Assembly elections. Shivpal said is ready to sacrifice everything for it.

Yadav, who formed his own Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) after breaking away from the Samajwadi Party (SP) said that he will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls based on people’s decision if he fails to reunite with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

"I want all Samajwadi leaders to unite again, for this, I have already said that I am willing to sacrifice everything. If this does not happen, we will fight the 2022 elections based on the decision of people," he told reporters on Saturday.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yadav had parted ways with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and proposed a new political outfit - PSP. Shivpal Yadav contested from Firozabad Parliamentary constituency but lost the election against BJP's Dr Chandra Sen Jadon.

The PSP chief said that people of the state are being exploited by the Uttar Pradesh government and his party will fight against it.

"Today we take a pledge to save the people from the state government as they are being exploited. We have to fight a battle against state and central governments," he said.

To support Akhilesh Yadav as CM

In November last year, Shivpal announced he is ready to join hands with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the next Uttar Pradesh elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. He had also clarified that he is not willing to become the Chief Minister, instead wants his nephew to hold the post again.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP witnessed a landslide victory by winning over 300 seats and confining the SP to just 47 seats in the 403-member State Assembly.

