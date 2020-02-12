Puducherry Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA, Despite Obligation From LG Kiran Bedi

The Puducherry assembly convened for a special session today to pass a resolution against the citizenship amendment act which was boycotted by the principal opposition party NR Congress and AIADMK MLAs.

Based on the representation made by 3 nominated MLAs of the BJP to LG Kiran Bedi, she wrote a letter to Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy on Monday to not discuss or pass a resolution against CAA in the Puducherry assembly since the matter is Sub-judice in Supreme Court and also the union territory acts governed by the Union acts and it should be obliged by the UT assemblies.

Only Congress MLAs were present inside the assembly as the NR Congress and AIADMK boycotted the special session. Nominated BJP MLAs also walked out and protested outside the assembly after the Chief Minister Narayanasamy moved the anti-CAA resolution in the assembly.

The bill was passed after a brief discussion and CM Narayanasamy said that the LG doesn't have any business to interfere in the assembly proceedings. He also went on to say that Kiran Bedi leaked the letter she wrote to him which is the violation of oath of secrecy.

However, the resolution was passed inside the assembly without much hurdle as the other opposition party MLAs boycotted the session. Puducherry assembly is the sixth one to pass such a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, the act will be immune to these resolutions as its been passed by both the houses of the parliament and was also approved by the president of India. The anti-CAA resolution will just be a mark of protest.

