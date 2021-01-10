Puducherry CM's Protest Against LG Kiran Bedi Enters Third Day, Demands Call Back Of LG

While demanding the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to be called back by the Central Government, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday continued with his sit-in protest near Raj Nivas for the third consecutive day.

The chief minister had alleged that LG Kiren Bedi is not allowing the government to function while adding that she is interfering in the day to day administration. The cabinet members, legislators of Congress which is the ruling party in Puducherry and workers of alliance parties also participated in the protest.

"She is not allowing the elected government to function and is interfering in day to day administration," Narayanasamy told ANI. "People will sit peacefully and agitate for at least three days," the Chief Minister added.

Images from protest site

Allegations against PM Modi

The Chief Minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bedi have hatched a conspiracy to remove the separate union territory status of Puducherry and merge it with Tamil Nadu. He also accused Bedi of "impeding developmental plans and welfare measures of the elected government."

The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance in Puducherry started the protest against Bedi on Friday. Although the Chief Minister earlier said the agitation would continue till Kiran Bedi left Puducherry, the duration of the stir has been reduced to four days, with today being the third day.

Previously, the protestors were seen carrying posters and placards, reading "Corporate Modi Quit! Quit!, Call back Kiran Bedi", whereas today, some of the protesters were seen holding a placard that read "BEDI You go! You go!!".

The LG and the chief minister have been at loggerheads several times in the past and the latter had also written to President Ram Nath Kovind in December 2019 seeking the recall of Bedi. In response, Bedi had asserted that she is only discharging her duties within the purview of the law as an administrator of the Union Territory.

