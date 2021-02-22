Puducherry Floor-test LIVE Updates: CM Narayanasamy Government On Brink Weeks Before Polls

UPDATE AT 10:30 AM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has sought confidence vote in the Assembly and asserted that he has majority. He also alleged that ex-Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is colluding with opposition to topple his government. "We have worked day and night for the welfare of people of Puducherry," he said.

Amid a political crisis in Puducherry, a floor test in the Assembly of the Union Territory will take place on Monday as per directions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy on Sunday, and upon arriving at the assembly on Monday morning he said that he would reveal his strategy on the floor of the house.

Narayanasamy's government in minority?

Two more MLAs of the Congress- DMK alliance in Puducherry resigned on Sunday, delivering yet another jolt to CM V Narayanasamy as the ruling side's strength further depleted to 12 against the opposition's 14 in the 26-member assembly (33 at full strength), a day before the trust vote.

Soundararajan had on Thursday ordered the floor test after the opposition, which has 14 MLAs, petitioned her, saying the government has been reduced to a minority and it should prove its strength in the assembly. The present party position in the assembly: Congress (nine, including Speaker), DMK two, All-India NR Congress seven, AIADMK four, BJP three (all nominated with voting rights) and one independent who has supported the government. There are seven vacancies.