Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Resigns After Failing To Prove Majority; Huge Jolt To Congress

The Chief Minister has said that he has submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the future course of action depends on the party members and the Lt Governor.
In his speech before the floor test, he alleged that former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition in a bid to topple his government in the Union territory.
"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," said Puducherry CM in the Assembly.
"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.
The Congress-led government in Puducherry on Monday lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition's 14 following resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs, including a DMK legislator.
Though Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.
Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Ahead of the floor test, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy on Sunday, and upon arriving at the assembly on Monday morning he said that he would reveal his strategy on the floor of the house.
Two more MLAs of the Congress- DMK alliance in Puducherry resigned on Sunday, delivering yet another jolt to CM V Narayanasamy as the ruling side's strength further depleted to 12 against the opposition's 14 in the 26-member assembly (33 at full strength), a day before the trust vote.
Soundararajan had on Thursday ordered the floor test after the opposition, which has 14 MLAs, petitioned her, saying the government has been reduced to a minority and it should prove its strength in the assembly. The present party position in the assembly: Congress (nine, including Speaker), DMK two, All-India NR Congress seven, AIADMK four, BJP three (all nominated with voting rights) and one independent who has supported the government. There are seven vacancies.