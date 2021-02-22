Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Resigns After Failing To Prove Majority; Huge Jolt To Congress

Puducherry CM says he has tendered his resignation to Lt Governor

The Chief Minister has said that he has submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the future course of action depends on the party members and the Lt Governor.

Puducherry Chief Minister submits resignation to the Lieutenant Governor after losing majority in the Assembly pic.twitter.com/Y2posu1zXQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

In his speech before the floor test, he alleged that former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition in a bid to topple his government in the Union territory.

"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," said Puducherry CM in the Assembly.

"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.