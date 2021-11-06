As Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to target Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government, state Advocate General (AG) APS Deol on Saturday, alleged that the Punjab Congress chief is 'obstructing the govt' and is 'seeking to derail the sacrilege cases and drugs matter'. Issuing a press statement, he said that Sidhu was 'spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his colleagues'. He also accused 'vested interests' to malign Congress in view of coming elections in Punjab by politicising the AG's office.

Backing his legal team, Punjab CM Channi said, " Our lawyers have fought hard and got permission for interrogating Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases. Our gurus issue will be solved soon. The drugs matter is a serious matter of our state. The sealed reports on the drugs case which has been submitted to High Court will hopefully open in November 18. People who ruined Punjab have to answer".

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest.

While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Channi also reminded Sidhu that all cabinet positions were okayed by the High Command and that AG and DGP appointments were under his purview alone. Both leaders have met with the High Command which is yet to find a breakthrough. While Sidhu has rescinded his resignation, Channi recently refused to accept APS Deol's resignation.

Punjab turmoil

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress.

He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has announced that he will float his own party and will contests on all seats, eyeing a tie-up with BJP. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.