Punjab BJP Welcomes Centre's Move To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Ahead Of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Punjab BJP welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of reopening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday, 17 November. It is pertinent to note here that the Centre's move to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor comes a day before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Punjab ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh too thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this long-awaited approval.

Punjab BJP hails Centre for Kartarpur Corridor reopening

In a massive development that will both benefit and bring joy to the Sikh community, the Kartarpur corridor which leads to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan will be opened from Wednesday. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma in an interaction with the Republic Media Network stated that he was thankful to PM Modi for this announcement. He mentioned, "The Corridor was constructed in Modi govt." While speaking on the reopening of the corridor, he said that the move would touch a lot of sentiments among the Sikh community.

BJP leader Harjeet Singh Grewal who was a part of the delegation of Punjab BJP leaders who meet the PM on the reopening attested to Republic Media Network that he was extremely happy and claimed that the PM was very positive when the delegation had met them.

Grewal added, "When we met PM he was very positive. Our government is very sensitive. No prime minister earlier could build Kartarpur Sahib corridor."

Grewal appended by stating that all BJP leaders would be present at the Kartarpur Corridor tomorrow when it will be reopened to welcome devotees.

Captain Amarinder Singh expresses gratitude to PM

Punjab ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh had previously requested the PM to open the Kartarpur Corridor before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion. As soon as Home Minister Amit Shah made the decision, Captain Singh took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the PM.

My profound gratitude to PM @narendramodi and HM @AmitShah for the timely opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. It will provide a chance to thousands of devotees to pay obeisance at the holy shrine on the occasion of Guru Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 16, 2021

Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. It links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

